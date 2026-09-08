Western Position and the Global System are Weakening: Sergey Lavrov's Sensational Statement

·49·World
Western Position and the Global System are Weakening: Sergey Lavrov's Sensational Statement

Sharp changes are taking place in global politics and economics, and the global balance of power is being redistributed. In an interview with the 'Sama Menshova' internet project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov firmly emphasized that the position of the US and Europe on the global stage is rapidly declining. So, what is Washington's global strategy aimed at, and how does it affect the world economy? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the position of BRICS, which is fighting for an open world, and all the details of competitive principles.

The decline of the US and European positions and shifts in the global system

According to Lavrov, the world has already become multipolar, and this process cannot be stopped:

  • Weakening of America and Europe: While America's weight in the world economy and its political influence are decreasing, Europe is losing its positions even faster;

  • Dismantling of international institutions: The United States has undermined the global system it followed until recently — the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization;

  • Policy of sanctions and barriers: Sanctions are being applied so that countries viewed as rivals do not benefit from world trade, and the most convenient and cheapest routes are being cut off.

“The world is multipolar in any case, because America is weakening in terms of its weight in the world economy and, consequently, in terms of its influence in world politics. Europe is losing its positions even faster,” said Sergey Lavrov.

Strategy to contain China and the new global distribution

Washington's new political steps have started a new stage of global competition:

  • Plan to contain China: America is focusing its entire global policy on containing China, trying not to give it opportunities for development and growth;

  • Creating a semi-global system: The United States aims to build a new semi-global system by attracting more countries to fight against China and Russia and to hinder their development;

  • Economic and political competition: Although Russia's economic position is not yet as large as China's, it is facing the main pressure from Washington.

The future world structure and the position of BRICS

At present, there is an intense struggle over which direction the future of the world will take:

  • Concept of an open and free world: The future world should be open in the fields of sports, education, and culture without any artificial barriers and restrictions;

  • The goal of BRICS: BRICS is emerging as a supporter of ensuring that this world is open to all and that competition is absolutely fair;

  • The position of the West: Sergey Lavrov noted that Western countries are openly afraid of fair competition in market conditions.

In your opinion, how will the decrease in the influence of the US and Europe in global politics and the strengthening of new associations like BRICS change the future of the world economy? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical article with your loved ones!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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