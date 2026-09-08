Carlos Tevez: "Messi and Ronaldo agreed to play on the same team"

Two legends of world football — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may soon take the pitch together for the first time. This was announced by former Argentine footballer Carlos Tevez in an interview with Foot Mercato.

Tevez is planning to hold a farewell match at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires in December 2026. He intends to invite former teammates and close friends he played with throughout his career. Among them are Messi and Ronaldo.

According to Tevez, he has long dreamed of seeing both players on the same team. The former striker contacted Ronaldo, and the Portuguese star accepted the invitation. Convincing Messi was not difficult either.

"Ronaldo said he would be there. Getting Leo's consent was not difficult either. Both agreed. I am looking forward to it. It will be a very emotional game," Tevez said.

If the plan succeeds, it will be the first time Messi and Ronaldo play on the same team in their careers. They have previously faced each other many times as rivals in different teams.

Tevez's farewell match is scheduled to take place at La Bombonera in December. However, the exact date has not yet been announced.

For context, Carlos Tevez ended his professional football career in June 2022. He played with Lionel Messi for the Argentina national team, and with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.