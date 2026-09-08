Bekzod Kurbanov wins silver medal in Germany

·0·Sport
Bekzod Kurbanov wins silver medal in Germany

Uzbekistani equestrian Bekzod Kurbanov performed successfully at a prestigious equestrian tournament in Germany, securing a spot among the medalists. His result was achieved in the complex show jumping program with obstacles set at 145 centimeters.

Uzbek representative becomes a medalist at a competition in Germany

In Germany's Oberbayern district, a show jumping Chiemsee Pferdefestival tournament was organized.

Skilled riders from various countries participated in the competition. Member of the Uzbekistan national team Bekzod Kurbanov also defended our country's honor at the tournament.

145-centimeter obstacles were no barrier for Kurbanov

Our rider participated in the tournament's 145-centimeter obstacle jumping program and ultimately took second place.

During the competition, Kurbanov was accompanied by Mats VG the horse.

Bekzod Kurbanov's result in Germany marks another international award for Uzbekistan's show jumping.

Bekzod Kurbanov's result

Indicator

Information

Competition

Chiemsee Pferdefestival

Country

Germany

Region

Oberbayern

Discipline

Show jumping

Obstacle height

145 cm

Result

Silver medal

Rider

Bekzod Kurbanov

Horse

Mats VG

Why is this result important?

In show jumping, alongside the rider's personal skill, harmony with the horse is crucial. Especially in a 145-centimeter jumping program, even a minor mistake can affect the final result.

In this regard, Bekzod Kurbanov finishing the German tournament with a medal once again demonstrated his competitiveness on the international stage.

Thus, Uzbekistan national team member Bekzod Kurbanov won a silver medal in the 145-centimeter jumping program at the Chiemsee Pferdefestival. He achieved this result together with his horse, Mats VG.

EquestrianShow JumpingBekzod KurbanovChiemsee PferdefestivalUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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