Aysanem Yusupova: “I am very much a homebody” (video)

Actress Aysanem Yusupova spoke about her life outside the stage and filming process on the “Omon-omon” show. She noted that she spends most of her free time at home, surrounded by her family.

During the show, the actress was asked about always looking made-up, beautiful, and stylish, as well as her acting skills and creative talent: “What does the ordinary Aysanem do when she comes home and takes off her high heels?”

Calling herself a “homebody,” Aysanem Yusupova said that as soon as filming ends, she rushes home as quickly as possible.

“I stay at home. It would be right to say that I am very much a homebody. When I am free from filming and have no other work, I rush home. I am surrounded by my family, especially talking with my mom, and we make tea together,” the actress said.

The actress emphasized that she also loves cooking. According to her, spending time in the kitchen and preparing various dishes brings her pleasure. However, her younger sister cleans up the kitchen afterward.

“I like spending a lot of time at home. I watch my favorite movies. I have arranged my books at home, and I read them one by one,” Aysanem Yusupova added.

The actress mentioned that in her free time she also goes horseback riding. She has her own mentor in this field. Aysanem noted that it has been almost a year since she actively started horseback riding, though she had practiced this activity before as well.

In addition, the actress revealed that she does various hair care treatments at home.