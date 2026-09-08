Xiaomi introduces an ultra-quiet and energy-efficient gas water heater

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Smart Gas Water Heater 2, a device that takes domestic hot water supply to a new level. This 16-liter gas water heater is distinguished by its ultra-quiet operation, significantly boosted water pressure, and high energy efficiency. According to IXBT.com, the new device not only provides convenience for homeowners but also features advanced performance in safety and energy efficiency. This is reported by news source.

One of the key advantages of the heater is its perfect sound absorption system. Thanks to multi-layer noise protection technology, the operating noise level is only 32 dB(A), earning it a special CQC certification. This allows it to be used quietly even near living areas. Additionally, the device is equipped with a constant temperature maintenance system, which guarantees a stable supply of hot water across various usage scenarios.

Advanced capabilities and safety

Engineers have paid special attention to simplifying the installation and operation process. In particular, the water heater features its own condensate drainage system, allowing for installation without additional piping. Centrifugal spraying and condensation neutralization technology reliably protect walls and the unit itself from corrosion and serious damage.

The internal structure utilizes a hermetic combustion chamber and an inverter fan capable of withstanding strong winds. The built-in pump can increase water flow by up to 245 percent. This is particularly important for high-rise buildings with low water pressure.

Efficiency and smart control

The device meets the Level 1 energy efficiency standard. Its thermal efficiency reaches up to 107 percent, exceeding national standards and significantly reducing gas consumption. At the same time, it includes a six-stage protection system aimed at improving water quality, with an antibacterial efficiency of 99.9 percent.

To make the device even more convenient, several pre-heating modes have been included to ensure instant hot water. Users can easily control the heater remotely via the Mijia app, by voice using a Xiaomi smart speaker, or through other smart home scenarios. Currently available in the Chinese market, the recommended price for this smart device is 2999 yuan.