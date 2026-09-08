The number of wars in the world has reached a record level

Today, more than 60 armed conflicts are ongoing around the world. According to the UN, this is one of the highest figures recorded since the end of the Second World War.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk spoke at a meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, expressing concern over the increase in the number of armed conflicts and the weakening of international law principles.

In his speech, Türk also focused on the use of artificial intelligence in the military sphere. He noted that the use of AI in creating weapon systems capable of making decisions to take human life without human intervention poses a serious risk.

The High Commissioner called for strengthening control over artificial intelligence, emphasizing that if the technology develops unchecked, it could become a major, even existential, threat to humanity.

He warned that in the future, some artificial intelligence systems could develop to such an extent that even the experts who created them might no longer be able to fully control them.

Türk called on states to set clear boundaries for the development and proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies. He stated that it is necessary to cooperate with countries where the technology is located and those involved in its supply chain.

He also emphasized the importance of developing strict guarantees aimed at artificial intelligence safety and protecting humans before it is too late.