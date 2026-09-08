Starlink internet launched on Austrian Airlines aircraft

Austrian Airlines, one of the leading airlines in Austria, has officially started using high-speed Starlink satellite internet on its aircraft. The first Airbus A320neo equipped with the new technology completed a flight from Vienna to Porto, Portugal, marking the start of a large-scale digitalization process for the company's fleet. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, passengers can now enjoy high-speed internet connectivity at an altitude of approximately 11.6 kilometers. The Starlink system provides a stable connection with minimal latency, allowing not only for messaging or browsing web pages during the flight but also for working efficiently and streaming videos online.

Free access and comprehensive plans

Although this advanced technology is currently being tested on only one aircraft, the airline plans to implement it across its entire fleet in the future. According to information provided by Austrian Airlines, it is planned to equip 20 more aircraft with high-speed internet by the end of the 2026/2027 winter season. After that, the system will be installed on all of the company's aircraft in stages.

It is reported that the new service will be available to passengers in all service classes. Another convenience for passengers is that members of the Travel ID and Miles & More loyalty programs can use the internet completely free of charge during the flight.

Changes in the global aviation market

Austrian Airlines is expanding the ranks of major carriers in Europe switching to the Starlink system. It was previously known that a number of international airlines had already begun offering this technology to their passengers.

In particular, it was previously reported that United Airlines had established high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity via Starlink on its long-haul flights, even over oceans. Also, it has been mentioned that Singapore Airlines plans to equip its Airbus A350 and A380 aircraft with this satellite network starting in 2027, and Ireland's Aer Lingus is also preparing for such a transition.