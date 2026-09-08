Which vinetakers do Zebo Rahimova and Umid Eshonqulov follow?

·67·Culture
Which vinetakers do Zebo Rahimova and Umid Eshonqulov follow?

Actress and blogger Zebo Rahimova and Umid Eshonqulov spoke in an interview with "Afisha" about the teams of vine-makers they follow as fans.

During the conversation, Zebo Rahimova was asked: "Whose Instagram blogger's work do you genuinely love and follow as a fan?"

In response, the actress specifically highlighted several vine-maker teams.

"There are many such people. For example, I love following the Mitti.me team, Bobur Mansurov's team, and Mumin Live's team with great pleasure," said Zebo Rahimova.

Umid Eshonqulov, in turn, stated that among those creating content in the vine genre, he also follows the teams of Mumin Live, Bobur Mansurov, and Mitti.me.

"In the vine genre, for instance, Mumin Live, Bobur Mansurov, and Mitti.me are doing good work. Them, as well as the others. We follow a lot of them. If I start naming them, it will take too long now," he replied.

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