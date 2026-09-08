Ousmane Dembélé shares bold opinion on Ballon d'Or

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Ousmane Dembélé shares bold opinion on Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has made a statement that has sparked intense debate in the football world. According to Goal.com, the French player is firmly convinced that this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award will remain at the Paris club. Despite the fierce competition in Europe's top leagues, the forward emphasized that the fight for the season's main individual trophy will not go to other teams. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Ousmane Dembélé, representing the French capital's team, openly expressed his thoughts on who the next winner will be in an interview with France Football. According to him, there is no room for doubt regarding the fate of this award, and it will remain in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Favorites and unexpected decisions

However, Dembélé's choices caused surprise among the football community. In particular, the experienced player did not include young talent Lamine Yamal, who had a brilliant season with Barcelona and played a major role in the Spanish national team's international victories, in his top three. Although he does not deny the Spaniard's talent, he prioritized other players.

Dembélé mentioned the names of players competing in various European leagues when compiling his list of personal favorites. In turn, he refused to include himself in this list.

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
  • Harry Kane
  • Kylian Mbappé
The French player explained that he never includes himself in such rankings and does not vote. He also emphasized the need to focus on the tactical foundation of the team led by Luis Enrique and the consistency of players who often go unnoticed.

Players overlooked

The Paris Saint-Germain winger also mentioned a number of other bright players who are being overlooked by the general public and sports media. In his opinion, Michael Olise, who had his best season in the German Bundesliga, and Willian Pacho, who played a key role in the team's resilience, deserve this recognition.

Dembélé added that players like Lamine Yamal and Fabián Ruiz, who showed bright performances throughout the season, should also be highly rated. He specifically noted that Willian Pacho's contributions are often forgotten and expressed hope that his hard work will be duly recognized this year.

Ousmane DembéléBallon d'OrParis Saint-GermainLamine YamalKylian Mbappé
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Jahongir Tursunov
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