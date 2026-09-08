Man fined 151,000 tenge for hitting a car with a stone

In Kazakhstan'sAtyrau region, a man faced court after smashing the windows of someone else's SUV with a stone. He was fined 151,375 tenge. This was reported by Nur.kz .

According to the official Telegram channel of the Atyrau regional courts, the case was heard in the Zhilyoy District Court under Part 1 of Article 147-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The court found that while on the premises of an LLC base in the 8th district of Kulsary city, the man threw a stone at a Toyota Fortuner vehicle belonging to the company. As a result, the driver's side window and the windshield were broken.

During the court hearing, the offender fully admitted his guilt and expressed remorse for his actions.

His guilt was confirmed by the protocol examined in court, explanations from participants in the hearing, photographs, and other case materials.

In sentencing, the court considered the man's admission of guilt and remorse as mitigating circumstances. No aggravating circumstances were identified.

According to the court's decision, the man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 147-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and was fined 151,375 tenge .

The court decision has entered into legal force.