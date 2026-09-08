Huawei Mate 80 smartphone sales exceed 9 million

·33·Technology
Huawei Mate 80 smartphone sales exceed 9 million

The latest flagship series from Huawei, a leader in the global mobile market, has achieved a unique historical milestone. ixbt.com According to the report by the publication, sales of the Huawei Mate 80 series have successfully crossed the 9 million mark, becoming the fastest-selling flagship series in the company's history. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the data, by the end of August, sales of these smartphones reached approximately 8.98 million units. Given that weekly sales have remained stable at around 160,000–180,000 units in recent weeks, the series has already surpassed the 9 million mark and is approaching the next major goal of 10 million.

Record results and stable demand

The success of the Huawei Mate 80 series lies in the fact that the sharp decline in demand typically observed in flagship models after launch did not occur this time. On the contrary, interest in the smartphones has remained consistently high for months.

As a reminder, this series of devices was released in November 2025. While the first million units found buyers in just 18 days, this figure grew rapidly in subsequent months: over 6 million were sold by May, and more than 8 million by the end of July.

Technical advantages of the new series

Currently, the series offered to customers includes several modifications, including the Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master versions.

These smartphones were the first to be built on Huawei's new generation Kirin 9030 processor family. Advanced high-performance chips and excellent camera capabilities have been highly appreciated by users, serving as the main reason for the sustained demand.

According to expert analysis, if current sales trends continue, the Huawei Mate 80 series will find its ten-millionth owner in the coming weeks, setting a new record for the brand.

HuaweiMate 80Kirin 9030SmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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