Lexar introduces new NF100 SSD for older computers

A new device designed to improve the performance and extend the lifespan of older computers and laptops has been announced. According to Ixbt.com, Lexar has unveiled its new NF100 SSD series, allowing users to increase speed while staying within a budget. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting the news.

The new flash memory drives operate on the modern SATA III interface. The devices are manufactured in a traditional 2.5-inch form factor with a thickness of just 7 mm. These dimensions allow the drives to be installed in even the thinnest and oldest laptops without any issues.

Technical capabilities and speed performance

According to the manufacturer, customers can choose from various capacities based on their needs. The series includes models with 120 GB, 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB capacities.

For all models, sequential read speeds of up to 500 MB/s have been announced. This significantly reduces system boot times and improves convenience for daily tasks.

Durability and warranty terms

The device's lifespan and write endurance vary by capacity. The guaranteed write endurance is 42 TB, 84 TB, 168 TB, and 336 TB, respectively. This allows users to be confident in their data security for many years.

Since these SSDs have no moving parts, they are highly resistant to vibrations and accidental impacts. Therefore, they are an ideal solution not only for desktop computers but also for portable devices and laptops used on the go.

Currently, the 250 GB version of the NF100 is priced at approximately 355 yuan in the Chinese market, while the 500 GB model is around 625 yuan. Prices for the 120 GB and 1 TB models are expected to be announced later.