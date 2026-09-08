HMD Global introduces the new HMD Salo 5G smartphone for the B2B sector

HMD Global has launched the HMD Salo 5G smartphone for corporate clients in global markets. According to ixbt.com, this device is primarily aimed at the B2B segment and is a rebranded version of the HMD Titan 5G project, which was canceled in 2024. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical specifications and display

The new smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, supporting a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. These specifications ensure smooth and high-quality visuals for corporate tasks and daily workflows.

The hardware is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, the smartphone comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, providing sufficient capacity for business applications.

Camera capabilities and battery

Special attention has been paid to imaging and communication features. The front panel houses a 50 MP high-resolution camera, which is ideal for video calls. The rear panel features a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. It supports 33 W wired charging, allowing for quick recharging of the device.

Software and security

The device runs on the latest Android 16 operating system. Since security is a top priority for corporate clients, the manufacturer promises to provide 5 years of security updates for this model.

With its unique name and robust technical base, the HMD Salo 5G fully meets the demands of the corporate market. This smartphone is expected to become a reliable solution for companies that value security and stability in a business environment.