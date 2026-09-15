What was meant by «Life has its fists»? Vazira Yunusova explains (video)

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What was meant by «Life has its fists»? Vazira Yunusova explains (video)

In an interview with the “Daryo Lifestyle” channel, actress Vazira Yunusova spoke about the roles of women and men in the family, mutual support in difficult situations, and responsibility in marriage.

“There were times when I made thin porridge. There were days when I welcomed him with simple porridge or halvaytar (sweet flour dish). Later, there were times when we laughed and ate that dish together. It is not called 'turmush' (life/marriage) for nothing. Our ancestors have left behind such great proverbs, parables, and sayings.

The phrase 'Life has its fists' does not mean a man beating a woman. On the contrary, in such situations, a woman must stand shoulder to shoulder with her man. One needs to be a wise woman.

The man is the head, but the woman is the neck. They say, 'Wherever the woman turns, the man goes too.' Therefore, mutual understanding in any situation is important.

For example, a man might come home angry and stressed from outside. At such moments, 'do not touch him, do not provoke him.' He will buzz and fret, an argument will start, or something else will happen. At times like that, on the contrary, one needs to calm down a little bit,” the actress said.

Vazira Yunusova also shared her thoughts on financial issues within the family and the expectations spouses have of each other.

“New phones keep coming out year after year. A woman might say, 'My friend bought an iPhone 16, 17, 18 from the store, I need to get one too.' At such times, one should be grateful for what they have and say, 'Here you go, this is all I have.' Material things don't matter as much as a man's sweet words.

However, a man should not get carried away either. At least bring a bunch of flowers home,” the actress expressed her thoughts.

Vazira YunusovaDaryo Lifestylefamily relationshipsresponsibility within the family
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