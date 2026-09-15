Vazira Yunusova revealed the reason for appearing in vines: "There is more money in vines" (video)

In an interview with the "Daryo Lifestyle" channel, actress Vazira Yunusova talked about why she is filming in vines, particularly videos featuring advertising integration. She openly stated that the income she earns through vines is more than her salary at the theater.

The actress was asked whether she shoots in vines because her theater salary is low or if it has become a demand of today.

"To be honest, the salary at the theater is neither very high nor very low — it's average. Now, even older artists are gradually starting to appear through vines.

Mostly, I don't just play roles in regular vines. I mostly shoot for vines that contain advertising. If you've noticed, I mainly participate in videos with advertising integration.

Famous artists were invited to commercials before too. It's just that those commercials were broadcast on television. But now times have changed, and advertising is also spreading through vines. This is just the same," Vazira Yunusova said.

The actress was also asked about the difference between her monthly salary at the theater and the fee she receives for a vine.

"The difference is big. The money received for a vine is more. Because I also have to feed children, pay bills. There are expenses such as buying a car, buying a house, and other corresponding expenses," the actress replied.