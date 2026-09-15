A monumental financial record, unseen in world cinematography for many years, has been broken, and a new king has ascended the Hollywood throne. According to sensational reports by the influential publication «Deadline», 30-year-old British actor Tom Holland, who won the hearts of millions of viewers through his role as Peter Parker («Spider-Man») in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has claimed the title of the highest-grossing actor in world cinema history. Following the success of blockbusters released on the big screen recently—«Spider-Man: A New Day» («Chelovek-pauk. Noviy den») and «Odyssey»—the total box office earnings of the 24 films featuring Holland reached a staggering $15.5 billion.

Thus, the young British star surpassed the famous actress Zoe Saldaña, who became the absolute leader in January last year with a result of $15.47 billion, conquering a new historical milestone. Most notably, Holland has become the youngest star in history to achieve such a status. With the theatrical release of new films starring him still ongoing worldwide, this astronomical figure is expected to grow even further. So, how did Tom Holland become Hollywood's most profitable actor in such a short time, which staggering record of «Avatar» star Zoe Saldaña was broken, and who else in the film industry is approaching this peak?

The $15.5 Billion Storm: The Secret Behind Tom Holland's Record

The British talent's historic victory in numbers:

24 films and unprecedented success: The 24 feature films starring the actor have grossed a total of over $15.5 billion worldwide, setting an absolute cinematography record;

The «New Day» and «Odyssey» effect: The release of the new picture «Spider-Man: A New Day» and the auteur work «Odyssey» on the big screens served as the main catalyst for Holland reaching the peak of the rankings;

Historic victory at age 30: He wrote his name in golden letters in Hollywood history as the youngest actor ever to top this global ranking at just 30 years old;

Ongoing box office run: Since the films are still screening in theaters, his financial figures are increasing by millions of dollars every day.

Zoe Saldaña Dethroned: The Power of «Avatar» and «Avengers»

The results of the Hollywood princess who previously held the lead:

$15.47 billion milestone: In January of last year, American and Dominican actress Zoe Saldaña was declared the world's most profitable movie star;

Billion-dollar blockbusters: Saldaña's box office figures were built through unparalleled projects grossing over $1 billion each, such as James Cameron's phenomenal «Avatar» franchise, as well as «Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame»;

The shifting of records: Now, the phenomenal popularity of the «Spider-Man» franchise has brought an end to Saldaña's multi-year reign.

A New Era in Hollywood and the Value of Marvel Superheroes

An analysis of the changes in the world film industry:

The era of franchises: It has been proven once again that modern audiences are paying more for strong brands and superhero universes rather than specific actor names;

Tom Holland's acting versatility: Portraying roles ranging from an ordinary schoolboy to the world-saving Peter Parker with sincere skill, Holland has become the ultimate idol of the youth audience;

New contracts and the future: Following this record, the value of new contracts between production studios, film companies, and Tom Holland will undoubtedly soar to the highest tiers of Hollywood.

The cosmic achievement of 30-year-old Tom Holland serves as a shining symbol that the era of youth leadership and a new generation of blockbusters has fully begun.

In your opinion, what contributed more to Tom Holland's level of success—his acting skills or the power of Marvel's «Spider-Man» brand? Which of his films do you enjoy the most—his appearances in «Avengers», the «Spider-Man» series, or his serious dramatic roles? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article about this historic sensation in the world film industry with all your movie-loving friends and loved ones!