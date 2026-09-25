Rumors about the relationship between Kerem Bürsin and Lizge Cömert intensify

·2·Culture
Rumors about the relationship between Kerem Bürsin and Lizge Cömert intensify

Claims that a romantic relationship may have begun between Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin and his «Çarpıntı» series co-star Lizge Cömert are being discussed in the Turkish press.

It is known that Bürsin and Cömert played lead roles in the series «Çarpıntı», broadcast in 2025. Bürsin portrayed the character Aras Alkan, and Cömert played Asli Güneş. During their collaboration on the series, the age difference between them was already discussed in the Turkish press and on social media.

In September 2026, mentions of the actors being together intensified once again. Certain Turkish publications and television programs put forward claims about them growing closer. However, there is currently no concrete evidence to confirm these reports or any official statement from the two actors themselves.

The 15-year age gap between 39-year-old Kerem Bürsin and 24-year-old Lizge Cömert is also being specially discussed in the Turkish press. This age disparity was in the spotlight even when they collaborated on the «Çarpıntı» series.

For this reason, there is currently no basis to draw a definitive conclusion that the actors are in a relationship. The information remains at the level of rumors and claims circulating in the Turkish press.

Kerem BürsinLizge CömertÇarpıntıTurkish press
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Charos
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