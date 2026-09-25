Defects detected in the new iPhone 18 Pro screen, devices being replaced under warranty

According to well-known insider Abhishek Yadav, owners of the newly released iPhone 18 Pro smartphones are facing a series of serious technical issues. Customers are complaining about colored lines appearing on the display, system freezes, and interruptions in the facial recognition function. These malfunctions significantly impact the daily use of the flagship device and are causing major discussions in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the most severe hardware problems noted is the appearance of vertical green, pink, and red lines on the iPhone 18 Pro screen. Many users have managed to get their devices replaced with new ones under the official warranty due to this defect. Nevertheless, Apple has not yet issued an official statement regarding the exact causes of this display malfunction.

Software bugs and Face ID malfunctions

In addition to hardware issues, serious software errors have also been identified. Specifically, interruptions in the Face ID system are being observed. In some cases, after the smartphone fails to recognize the owner's face, the device freezes completely and spontaneous reboots occur. This creates additional inconvenience for users.

Apple representatives confirmed that this software bug has been addressed and a patched version will be available to users by the beginning of next week. The company is trying to resolve the issue quickly, as the failure of an important function like the facial recognition module compromises the device's security and usability.

Unusual gesture bug and its consequences

Users have also discovered an unusual bug capable of completely halting the iPhone 18 Pro. It was found that a simple double-swipe gesture can cause the device to "freeze" completely and stop responding to screen touches. In such a case, the smartphone can only be restored to its previous state by a forced reboot.

At present, it remains unknown when an update fixing this gesture bug will be released. As a reminder, the insider who shared this information, Abhishek Yadav, was previously known for accurately leaking information about Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite smartphones before their official launch.