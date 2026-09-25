Justin Bieber gives fans a surprise live concert in the park (video)

·36·Culture
Justin Bieber gives fans a surprise live concert in the park (video)

People walking in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles witnessed an unexpected event on September 22. Justin Bieber, along with several musicians, gave an unannounced live performance in the park.

During the walk, Bieber performed songs such as "YUKON", "Daisies", "Speed Demon", and "All I Can Take" alongside the musicians. The singer performed in casual clothes, accompanied by a small group of musicians.

Those present in the park recorded the singer's surprise performance on their phones and posted the videos on social networks. Thus, Bieber's live performance in the park quickly went viral on the internet.

According to some reports, Bieber also went to the park to distribute various aid items, including gift cards and water, to homeless people.

Justin BieberMacArthur ParkLos Angeleslive performance
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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