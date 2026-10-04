Otabek Madrahimov's mother spoke about her son getting married at 18 (video)

Well-known singer and actor Otabek Madrahimov started a family at the age of 18. Today, the 51-year-old artist has four grandchildren. His mother, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Ziyoda Madrahimova, spoke about this in one of her interviews.

According to Ziyoda Madrahimova, her son's early marriage and his decision to start a family in a short period of time surprised many people.

“Well, forgive me, he has four grandchildren. The reason for this is that my son got married at 18. That is a story in itself. Because everyone was surprised. Phone calls and letters used to come from girls. One day he came and said, 'I'm going to get married.' 'Have you gone crazy or something?' I said,” the artist's mother recalls.

According to her, Otabek Madrahimov's future wife stood out from other girls with her pride and demeanor. Despite having many girls around him, the singer fell in love with her specifically.

“All the girls used to follow him around. But one girl was extremely proud: even when spoken to, she wouldn't look, she would turn away and leave. As it was destined, that very girl became the bride,” Ziyoda Madrahimova said.

The artist noted that four grandchildren are now growing up in the family. Otabek Madrahimov getting married at 18 remains a memorable event for his loved ones to this day.