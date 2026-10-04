Otabek Madrahimov's mother spoke about her son getting married at 18 (video)

·72·Culture
Otabek Madrahimov's mother spoke about her son getting married at 18 (video)

Well-known singer and actor Otabek Madrahimov started a family at the age of 18. Today, the 51-year-old artist has four grandchildren. His mother, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Ziyoda Madrahimova, spoke about this in one of her interviews.

According to Ziyoda Madrahimova, her son's early marriage and his decision to start a family in a short period of time surprised many people.

“Well, forgive me, he has four grandchildren. The reason for this is that my son got married at 18. That is a story in itself. Because everyone was surprised. Phone calls and letters used to come from girls. One day he came and said, 'I'm going to get married.' 'Have you gone crazy or something?' I said,” the artist's mother recalls.

According to her, Otabek Madrahimov's future wife stood out from other girls with her pride and demeanor. Despite having many girls around him, the singer fell in love with her specifically.

“All the girls used to follow him around. But one girl was extremely proud: even when spoken to, she wouldn't look, she would turn away and leave. As it was destined, that very girl became the bride,” Ziyoda Madrahimova said.

The artist noted that four grandchildren are now growing up in the family. Otabek Madrahimov getting married at 18 remains a memorable event for his loved ones to this day.

Otabek MadrahimovZiyoda Madrahimovamarried at 18Otabek Madrahimov's family
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bright moments from Indira Miftahova's birthday party spread online (video)Bright moments from Indira Miftahova's birthday party spread online (video)27 July 22:46Otabek Madrahimov returns to the stage, Ozoda applauds him (video)Otabek Madrahimov returns to the stage, Ozoda applauds him (video)24 May 10:53Saida Rametova: "Our youth are getting divorced over trivial things" (video)Saida Rametova: "Our youth are getting divorced over trivial things" (video)Yesterday 22:42Tom Cruise tried to comfort a girl he thought was upset, and it went viral on TikTok (video)Tom Cruise tried to comfort a girl he thought was upset, and it went viral on TikTok (video)Yesterday 16:53Fans are worried: Ozoda Nursaidova is reported to be undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery department (video)Fans are worried: Ozoda Nursaidova is reported to be undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery department (video)Yesterday 16:26«I read the script and cried»: Vin Diesel on the final «Fast & Furious» and the new series«I read the script and cried»: Vin Diesel on the final «Fast & Furious» and the new seriesYesterday 15:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)