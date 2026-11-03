Otabek Madrahimov became emotional on stage: the singer could not hold back his tears

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Otabek Madrahimov became emotional on stage: the singer could not hold back his tears

Well-known singer and actor Otabek Madrahimov could not hide his excitement during a musical evening dedicated to his 35-year creative career. The artist spoke with tears in his eyes about how this long-awaited day did not come easily to him.

During the creative evening, the singer expressed his sincere gratitude to the people who supported him. He gave special thanks to the concert organizers, colleagues, students, and representatives of the mass media.

“My colleagues, younger brothers, students, all journalists and press representatives, thank you very much! Thank you to everyone who came today and supported me,” said Otabek Madrahimov with emotion.

The fact that the artist could not hide his tears and his sincere gratitude became one of the most touching moments of the creative evening.

Otabek Madrahimovcreative eveningUzbek art
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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