Otabek Madrahimov on his character: "I know it's hard to work with me" (video)

Singer Otabek Madrahimov spoke openly about his character in an interview on the "SMusic" show. He stated that he used to be very hot-tempered, could not tolerate injustices, and frequently got into arguments.

"In the past, I would flare up like a fire. I was very hot-tempered. Because of my temper, I used to fight with a lot of people. I didn't like injustice. To be honest, I understand that this is becoming a minus for me and affecting my health. Therefore, now I try to stay silent as much as possible and keep things to myself," the singer said.

Madrahimov also emphasized that he considers himself a demanding and somewhat capricious person.

"I am demanding. Secondly, I have my own quirks. If I don't like something, no matter what happens, I won't do it. For this reason, I bow my head and thank everyone in my entire creative team. Because I know, and God knows, how difficult it is to work with me. I am a very self-critical person, as they say in Russian, 'samokritichniy'," he expressed.

During the conversation, the host asked the singer whether it is difficult to live with a person of such character.

"It's difficult, very difficult. That's why, even though I have now turned fifty in life, I won't say I've seen it all. But I have seen a fair amount in my own way. Right now, the primary things I am occupied with are my creativity and my health," Otabek Madrahimov said.