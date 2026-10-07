Fotih Jalolov appointed as Director of Muqimi Theater

Today, the staff of the Muqimi Uzbekistan State Academic Musical Theater was introduced to their new director — Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan Fotih Jalolov. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture.

As noted, in accordance with the relevant order of the Minister of Culture, Fotih Jalolov was appointed to the position of director of the Muqimi Uzbekistan State Academic Musical Theater.

As an actor, Fotih Jalolov has starred in films such as "Sardor", "Dilxiroj", "Oq bino oqshomlari", "Bomba", "Marg‘iyona", "Qabrdan qaytgan umr", "Ayollar saltanati", "Osmondagi bolalar 2", and "Baxt uchun million".

He has also directed the films "Katta oyi", "Xotira rashki", and "Muqimiy".

Prior to this appointment, Fotih Jalolov served as the Director of the Directorate of International Festivals under the Ministry of Culture.

Fotih Jalolov was born in 1963. In 1984, he graduated from the acting department of the Tashkent Theater and Art Institute named after A. Ostrovsky. He began his career in 1986 as a teacher in the department of "Puppet Actor Mastery" at the same institute.

Over the years, he has served in leadership positions as the First Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Uzbekistan, as well as within the "O‘zbekkino" system and the "O‘zbekfilm" joint-stock company.