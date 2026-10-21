Navai released: Kazakhstan bans rapper for 5 years

The criminal case initiated against Russian rapper Navai Bakirov, who was detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of drug smuggling, has been closed. However, his release does not mean he has been fully acquitted.

According to police, the case was dismissed taking into account that the offense was committed for the first time and the rapper expressed remorse for his actions.

Reports indicate that Navai was expelled from Kazakhstan and returned to Russia. It is also reported that he has been banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years.

The rapper's lawyer, Sergey Zhorin, explained that the dismissal of the criminal case in Kazakhstan will not automatically trigger a new criminal case against him in Russia. This requires separate legal grounds and relevant evidence.