"I witnessed a miracle of Allah": Reports about Ahror Koshmatov's health have spread (video)

·132·Culture
"I witnessed a miracle of Allah": Reports about Ahror Koshmatov's health have spread (video)

Reports have spread that Ahror Koshmatov's health is improving. According to him, the pains that previously bothered him have decreased by almost 95 percent. He described this change he is experiencing as a miracle of Allah.

This news brought joy and hope to people who are waiting for Ahror's recovery, expressing good wishes and praying for his health.

So far, detailed medical information regarding his treatment process and changes in his health has not been published. Therefore, further details about his condition are expected to be known.

We wish Ahror Koshmatov a speedy recovery and complete healing from his illness. We also wish recovery and fortitude to all our compatriots undergoing treatment in hospitals.

What wishes would you send to Ahror Koshmatov? Leave your sincere thoughts in the comments.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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