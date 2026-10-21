Encouraging news from Ahror Koshmatov — he is standing and trying to walk (video)

·126·Culture
Encouraging news from Ahror Koshmatov — he is standing and trying to walk (video)

Videos showing that TV presenter Ahror Koshmatov's health is improving significantly are spreading on social media. In the footage, he can be seen standing with the help of a special support device and attempting to get on his feet and walk.

Speaking about his recovery process, Ahror Koshmatov expressed his gratitude to the doctors helping him and to our people who are praying and wishing for his recovery these days.

According to the TV presenter, good results have been achieved during a month of treatment and rehabilitation. He hopes that after a little more time, his health will improve even further and he will be back to serving the public.

Ahror Koshmatov standing up and striving to move independently is instilling hope in his fans. Many warm comments are being left on social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ahror KoshmatovTV presenterdoctorhealth
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