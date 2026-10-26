TV presenter Ahror Qoshmatov's tears have caused concern among fans on social media (video)

TV presenter Ahror Qoshmatov has stepped outside following a long-awaited surgery. A video of him in tears, which circulated on social media, caught the attention of many followers and caused concern among his fans.

However, the TV presenter clarified that his tears were not from sadness, but rather from joy. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who provided financial support and donated during his recovery process.

“They say men don't cry. Men do cry, just not in front of others. My tears were tears of joy,” Ahror Qoshmatov explained.

This sincere admission from the TV presenter brought comfort to his fans. His ability to go outside marked a joyful milestone in his recovery. Followers are leaving warm comments, wishing Ahror a speedy recovery.