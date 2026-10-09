It is reported that billions of soums were raised for TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov in just 24 hours

·8·Culture
It is reported that billions of soums were raised for TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov in just 24 hours

Following reports regarding TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov's health, it is reported that many people have united to help him. According to information circulated on social networks, nearly 2 billion soums were raised as aid for him in just 24 hours.

However, there is currently no reliable official information confirming this amount. Therefore, reports regarding the amount of funds raised remain unverified independently.

Circulated reports also state that serious medical procedures were performed on Akhror Koshmatov's legs and that foreign specialists may be involved in his treatment process. This information regarding his health also needs to be officially confirmed.

It is of great importance that people support each other and show solidarity in a difficult situation. We wish Akhror Koshmatov a speedy recovery and restoration of his health.

You can also leave your best wishes for him in the comments.

Akhror Koshmatovmedical assistancefundraisingTV presenter
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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