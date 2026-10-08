Ahrorbek Koshmatov in the hospital — how is his condition? (video)

·9·Culture
Ahrorbek Koshmatov in the hospital — how is his condition? (video)

A video has spread on social media showing actor and director Ahrorbek Koshmatov undergoing treatment in the hospital and facing health issues.

Blogger Dilmurod Karimov went to visit the actor and spoke with him. Posting the video of their meeting on his page, the blogger noted that Ahrorbek Koshmatov currently needs the public's support.

According to Dilmurod Karimov, due to pus accumulating in the actor's legs, procedures are being performed to puncture them and drain the pus. According to the blogger, this process may take several months.

Ahrorbek Koshmatov, in turn, stated that the treatment process is very painful and difficult. Emphasizing that he is also in a difficult psychological state, the actor expressed his desire to recover soon and continue his life differently.

Users have not remained indifferent to the video circulating on social media. Many followers are expressing good wishes to the actor and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ahrorbek KoshmatovDilmurod KarimovActor's healthLeg pus
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