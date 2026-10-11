What diagnosis was given to Ahror Koshmatov and what surgery did he undergo?

TV presenter Ahror Koshmatov is undergoing treatment at the Tashkent State Medical University. According to his doctor, he was diagnosed with phlegmon, a purulent inflammation in the right leg and calf area. The patient has also had diabetes mellitus previously.

According to the doctor, Ahror Koshmatov has been hospitalized since September 21. He underwent surgery, and the purulent foci were treated.

Currently, the TV presenter's condition is satisfactory, and his health is improving day by day.

He is receiving treatment in the multidisciplinary department for purulent diseases and treatment of trauma consequences at the Tashkent State Medical University. Conditions have also been created for the patient to communicate with his relatives: they can talk via video call in a specially designated room.

According to doctors, the patient's condition is currently showing positive changes.