What diagnosis was given to Ahror Koshmatov and what surgery did he undergo?

·329·Culture
What diagnosis was given to Ahror Koshmatov and what surgery did he undergo?

TV presenter Ahror Koshmatov is undergoing treatment at the Tashkent State Medical University. According to his doctor, he was diagnosed with phlegmon, a purulent inflammation in the right leg and calf area. The patient has also had diabetes mellitus previously.

According to the doctor, Ahror Koshmatov has been hospitalized since September 21. He underwent surgery, and the purulent foci were treated.

Currently, the TV presenter's condition is satisfactory, and his health is improving day by day.

He is receiving treatment in the multidisciplinary department for purulent diseases and treatment of trauma consequences at the Tashkent State Medical University. Conditions have also been created for the patient to communicate with his relatives: they can talk via video call in a specially designated room.

According to doctors, the patient's condition is currently showing positive changes.

Ahror KoshmatovTashkent State Medical Universityphlegmondiabetes
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)Yesterday 13:14It is reported that billions of soums were raised for TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov in just 24 hoursIt is reported that billions of soums were raised for TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov in just 24 hours9 October 13:42Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatumDid Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatumToday 13:31Young man proposes to his beloved at Izzat Shukurov's concert (video)Young man proposes to his beloved at Izzat Shukurov's concert (video)Today 12:50Izzat Shukurov gifts car to his father at concert (video)Izzat Shukurov gifts car to his father at concert (video)Today 11:48Fans didn't compare them for nothing: Unexpected family relation between Marilyn Monroe and Sydney Sweeney revealedFans didn't compare them for nothing: Unexpected family relation between Marilyn Monroe and Sydney Sweeney revealedYesterday 21:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years