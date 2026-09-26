Munisa Rizayeva shows the expensive car gifted to her son (video)

Blogger Jahongir Latipov, known for interviewing billionaires, visited the home of singer Munisa Rizayeva. During the conversation, the singer announced that a car had been gifted to her son Alex.

"This was a gift for my child," Munisa Rizayeva said, showing the car.

When the blogger asked whether the car was a gift from Arslonbek, the singer denied the assumption.

"I won't say. Such gifts will certainly come to our son. True, this is not from Arslonbek. They gifted it, just a gift," the singer said.

Jahongir Latipov could not hide his surprise upon seeing that the car was a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

"Wow! Awesome, friends. This is a bomb! Won't you drive this yourself?" the blogger inquired.

"No, I won't drive it," Munisa Rizayeva replied.

"At all? Will you just sit in it?" Jahongir Latipov clarified.

"Yes. I don't have time because I am always at home or at shoots," the singer said.

Showing the car, the blogger wished everyone to reach such days.

"Awesome. May we all experience this, friends. Here is such an S-Class. Abduqodir Husanov was gifted a 'Gelandewagen'. And Munisa Rizayeva was bought an S-Class. May we all be blessed to see such days," Jahongir Latipov said.