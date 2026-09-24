An unprecedented financial and logistical record has been set in the Russian show business and automotive world: well-known rapper and entrepreneur Timati (Timur Yunusov) has become the owner of a Bugatti W16 Mistral roadster, considered one of the most expensive and rare open-top cars on the planet. This exclusive hypercar, with a total value of nearly $5.9 million, was brought into Russia via Kyrgyzstan.

However, the most sensational aspect of this purchase was not the price of the car itself, but the customs clearance costs: Timati paid an additional nearly $3 million just to legally register the vehicle in Russia and pay the recycling fee! This figure set an absolute record as the largest recycling fee in the history of the country's motor transport. Photos of Timati driving the hypercar—which was produced in a strictly limited edition of only 99 units worldwide and equipped with a legendary 8.0-liter W16 engine producing 1,600 horsepower—spread like wildfire across social media.

So, what is the secret behind paying an extra $3 million in fees for a $5.9 million rare car, why was Kyrgyzstan chosen as the auto-logistics route, and why is one of the world's 99 luxury cars conquering the streets of Moscow?

"A $5.9 million price tag, a record recycling fee, and one of 99": 5 key points of Timati's purchase

The most important facts and details regarding Timati's record-breaking new hypercar:

Record-level recycling fee: Approximately $3 million was paid solely for the recycling fee to import and register the vehicle in Russia;

Logistics corridor through Kyrgyzstan: The $5.9 million hypercar was brought into the Russian Federation through Kyrgyzstan, a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU);

Only 99 units worldwide: The Bugatti W16 Mistral is produced in a limited edition and is the final model equipped with the legendary W16 gasoline engine;

1,600-horsepower beastly power: The quad-turbocharged W16 unit is capable of pushing the roadster to speeds exceeding 400 km/h;

Absolute record in Russia: The total cost of the car, including duties and fees, exceeded $9 million, making it the most expensive private car in the country.

Bugatti W16 Mistral vs. ordinary supercars: Comparison of parameters and costs

An analysis of Timati's hypercar, its technical characteristics, and financial indicators:

Criteria and parameters Ordinary serial luxury supercars Timati's Bugatti W16 Mistral hypercar Production run Thousands of units (mass production) Only 99 units worldwide (strict limit) Engine power and type V8 or V12 (600–800 hp) 8.0L W16, 4 turbos — 1600 hp Initial price of the car $250,000 – $500,000 Approximately $5,900,000 Recycling fee in Russia Several hundred thousand or million rubles Nearly $3,000,000 (historical record) Transit route Direct official dealers Parallel import/EAEU corridor via Kyrgyzstan Total value (with delivery) $300,000 – $600,000 Around $9,000,000 (absolute elite status)

Automotive and customs expertise: Why was the recycling fee such a huge amount?

Conclusions of auto-experts, customs brokers, and economists:

Engine displacement and updated recycling fee scale: According to strict customs and recycling legislation enacted in Russia between 2024 and 2026, progressive coefficients apply to vehicles with high horsepower and large engine displacements (like the 8-liter unit) that have extremely high commercial values; the fee reaching $3 million for a $5.9 million, 1,600-horsepower car is explained precisely by this national scale;

Reason for Kyrgyzstan logistics: Delivering exclusive European cars to Russia directly under sanctions and limited logistics conditions is complicated; going through customs clearance via Kyrgyzstan remains the primary way to utilize the single customs territory privileges under EAEU norms and legally bring the car into the region;

The end of the W16 era and investment rarity: The Mistral is the last roadster in Bugatti's history to feature the legendary W16 engine; owning one of the 99 units is not just a luxury, but a rare collector's investment whose value will only increase over the years;

Social and media resonance: The total expenditure of $9 million once again demonstrated Timati's financial might on the global media stage, not just as a rapper, but as the owner of a massive business empire.

This rare 1,600-horsepower "beast" imported to Russia by Timati will remain a top topic in the automotive world for a long time, not only due to its price but also because of the record $3 million customs fee.

In your opinion, is spending an additional $3 million purely as a government fee on a $5.9 million car a justified decision, or is it simply a display of excessive luxury? If you had such an opportunity, would you buy such a rare hypercar, of which there are only 99 in the world? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this article dedicated to this sensational automotive purchase with all your friends!