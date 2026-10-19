Kim Woo-bin's girlfriend didn't leave him when he battled cancer: the couple got married after 10 years

The love story of South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin, famous for his role in the TV series "The Heirs", and actress Shin Min-ah amazes many. Their relationship became a vivid example not only of love, but also of overcoming severe trials together.

The couple met in 2014 during a clothing brand commercial shoot. In 2015, their relationship was officially confirmed. However, two years later, a difficult period began in the actor's life.

In 2017, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. The actor was forced to temporarily suspend his creative career for treatment. It was during these trying days that Shin Min-ah did not leave her lover alone. The actress stated that she would help him in every possible way to get through the treatment process well.

Kim Woo-bin completed his treatment and returned to the big screens in 2022. Thus, the couple's relationship spanning years and their joint overcoming of difficulties attracted the attention of fans.

On December 20, 2025, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah got married after a ten-year relationship. Their wedding was held as a private ceremony in Seoul with the participation of close relatives and friends.

Today, this couple has won the affection of many fans not only for their creative activities, but also for their devotion to each other.