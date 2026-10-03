Hollywood star Jim Carrey marries artist 32 years his junior

Famous Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has tied the knot once again at the age of 64. The actor married artist and actress Min Ha, also known as Minzi, who is 32 years younger than him and with whom he has been in a relationship for several years, in Los Angeles. The ceremony was held in a very private setting, attended only by close relatives and friends. Carrey's representative's information was confirmed by People magazine on September 30.

The couple kept their relationship out of the public eye for a long time. They were first seen together in February 2022 in Los Angeles at a charity event hosted by Judd Apatow. Even after that, Carrey and Min Ha tried to protect their personal lives from widespread public discussion.

Their relationship was officially made public in February of this year at the César Awards ceremony in Paris. Carrey was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his many years of work in the film industry. The actor was accompanied at the event by his 39-year-old daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, and 16-year-old grandson, Jackson.

In his acceptance speech, Carrey expressed gratitude to his family members and also made a special mention of Min Ha. He described his future wife as his close companion and openly expressed his affection for her. The actor also expressed gratitude to his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson, and his father, Percy Joseph Carrey.

Jim Carrey's personal life has previously received extensive media coverage. His only daughter, Jane, was born from his marriage to his first wife, Melissa Womer. Carrey and Womer's marriage lasted from 1987 to 1995.

In 1996, the actor married Lauren Holly, his co-star from the movie "Dumb and Dumber". However, this marriage did not last long, and the couple divorced in 1997. Thus, the marriage to Min Ha became Carrey's third official union.

Following that, the actor's personal life saw relationships with a number of famous women. Among them are actress Renée Zellweger, physician Tiffany Silver, model Anine Bing, actress January Jones, and glamour model Jenny McCarthy. Carrey was in a relationship with Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010.

The actor's relationship with makeup artist Cathriona White was also widely discussed in the press. They dated for a few months in 2012 and then resumed their relationship from May to September 2015. White passed away in 2015, and various accusations were brought against Carrey regarding her death. The matter later went to trial, and the case was dismissed in 2018.

In 2019, Carrey made his relationship public with actress Ginger Gonzaga, whom he met during the filming of the TV series "Kidding". However, this relationship did not last long either.

At the same time, Carrey had stated in one of his previous interviews that he had no intention of getting married again in the future. However, over time, it appears that his relationship with Min Ha changed that view.

Jim Carrey and Min Ha continue to keep their family life away from the public eye for now. Details such as the exact location of the wedding ceremony and the guest list have not been disclosed.