Hollywood star Jim Carrey marries artist 32 years his junior

·25·Culture
Hollywood star Jim Carrey marries artist 32 years his junior

Famous Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has tied the knot once again at the age of 64. The actor married artist and actress Min Ha, also known as Minzi, who is 32 years younger than him and with whom he has been in a relationship for several years, in Los Angeles. The ceremony was held in a very private setting, attended only by close relatives and friends. Carrey's representative's information was confirmed by People magazine on September 30.

The couple kept their relationship out of the public eye for a long time. They were first seen together in February 2022 in Los Angeles at a charity event hosted by Judd Apatow. Even after that, Carrey and Min Ha tried to protect their personal lives from widespread public discussion.

Their relationship was officially made public in February of this year at the César Awards ceremony in Paris. Carrey was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his many years of work in the film industry. The actor was accompanied at the event by his 39-year-old daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, and 16-year-old grandson, Jackson.

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga and their friends posing together at a gala event.

In his acceptance speech, Carrey expressed gratitude to his family members and also made a special mention of Min Ha. He described his future wife as his close companion and openly expressed his affection for her. The actor also expressed gratitude to his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson, and his father, Percy Joseph Carrey.

Jim Carrey's personal life has previously received extensive media coverage. His only daughter, Jane, was born from his marriage to his first wife, Melissa Womer. Carrey and Womer's marriage lasted from 1987 to 1995.

In 1996, the actor married Lauren Holly, his co-star from the movie "Dumb and Dumber". However, this marriage did not last long, and the couple divorced in 1997. Thus, the marriage to Min Ha became Carrey's third official union.

Following that, the actor's personal life saw relationships with a number of famous women. Among them are actress Renée Zellweger, physician Tiffany Silver, model Anine Bing, actress January Jones, and glamour model Jenny McCarthy. Carrey was in a relationship with Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010.

The actor's relationship with makeup artist Cathriona White was also widely discussed in the press. They dated for a few months in 2012 and then resumed their relationship from May to September 2015. White passed away in 2015, and various accusations were brought against Carrey regarding her death. The matter later went to trial, and the case was dismissed in 2018.

Jim Carrey and Cathriona White walking together on the street.

In 2019, Carrey made his relationship public with actress Ginger Gonzaga, whom he met during the filming of the TV series "Kidding". However, this relationship did not last long either.

At the same time, Carrey had stated in one of his previous interviews that he had no intention of getting married again in the future. However, over time, it appears that his relationship with Min Ha changed that view.

Jim Carrey and Min Ha continue to keep their family life away from the public eye for now. Details such as the exact location of the wedding ceremony and the guest list have not been disclosed.

Jim CarreyMin HaCésar AwardLos Angeles
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about her first fee and "competitors" in artHuvaydo Jumayeva talked about her first fee and "competitors" in art21 September 13:01What did Huvaydo Jumayeva spend her first fee on and who are her current "rival" artists?What did Huvaydo Jumayeva spend her first fee on and who are her current "rival" artists?21 September 11:17Director who made Jim Carrey famous with the film "The Mask" passes awayDirector who made Jim Carrey famous with the film "The Mask" passes away25 July 14:00Chuck Russell, director of "The Mask" and "The Scorpion King", passes awayChuck Russell, director of "The Mask" and "The Scorpion King", passes away25 July 12:17Uzbek Youth Meets Hollywood Star Tom Cruise: Autograph and Exclusive SelfieUzbek Youth Meets Hollywood Star Tom Cruise: Autograph and Exclusive Selfie30 September 16:41New World Record!: Tom Holland Named Highest-Grossing Actor in Cinema HistoryNew World Record!: Tom Holland Named Highest-Grossing Actor in Cinema History15 September 10:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)