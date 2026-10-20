A Historic Show in Central Asia: Global Star Shakira Gave a Concert in Bishkek (Video)

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A Historic Show in Central Asia: Global Star Shakira Gave a Concert in Bishkek (Video)

The Central Asian region hosted another major world-class musical event. On October 18, 2026, the famous Colombian pop star and bright representative of the international music scene, Shakira, delivered an unforgettable, high-energy solo concert in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek.

The global star's visit to Central Asia sparked immense interest and excitement among thousands of art lovers from both local areas and neighboring countries.

«Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran» Tour and the Grand Stage in Bishkek

This musical evening became part of the singer's highly successful world tour:

  • World Tour Route: Shakira's performance in Bishkek took place as part of her global concert tour titled «Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour», which is causing a major stir worldwide;

  • New and Modern Venue: The magnificent show was organized at the newly commissioned «Bishkek Arena» stadium in Bishkek, equipped with the most modern sound and lighting technologies;

  • Inflow of Fans: The concert hall and stands were completely packed, and the singer performed her famous hits and brand-new tracks live. Her brilliant dances and stage performances amazed the audience.

A New Chapter in Regional Cultural Life

The visit of the world-scale superstar serves to enhance not only Kyrgyzstan's international tourism and cultural prestige, but that of the entire region:

  • Visitors from Neighboring Countries: Many fans from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other nearby countries traveled to Bishkek to witness this rare show with their own eyes;

  • Center of Global Events: The touring of performers of Shakira's caliber in Central Asian capitals demonstrates that the region is securing a strong position on the global stage in terms of modern concert infrastructure and cultural tourism.

ShakiraBishkek ArenaLas Mujeres Ya No LloranKyrgyzstan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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