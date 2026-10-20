The girl who caught Shakira's glasses at a concert in Bishkek wants to sell them for a high price!

·73·Culture
The girl who caught Shakira's glasses at a concert in Bishkek wants to sell them for a high price!

On October 18, a concert by the famous Colombian singer Shakira took place at the “Bishkek Arena” stadium in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek. Fans from 33 countries attended her first concert in Central Asia.

During the concert, the singer actively interacted with the audience, performed her famous hits, and approached the fans near the stage several times. It was also notable that Shakira changed her outfits at least 13 times during the show.

One of the most memorable moments of the concert was when the singer threw her glasses into the crowd. It is reported that the girl who managed to catch the accessory is now planning to make a large profit from it.

Reports spread on social media that the girl who caught the singer's glasses wants to sell them for $20,000. If this information is confirmed, Shakira's ordinary accessory could become an expensive souvenir for fans.

So far, there is no official confirmation as to whether the glasses have actually been put up for sale at this price or if a buyer has been found.

ShakiraBishkek ArenaKyrgyzstanGlasses
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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