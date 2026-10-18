Shakira has arrived in Kyrgyzstan: she will give a concert in Bishkek today (video)

World-famous Colombian singer Shakira arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the night of October 18. This was reported by Kyrgyzstan's state news agency Kabar.

The artist was welcomed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek by Dayirbek Orunbekov, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, and Boobek Salimjanov, First Deputy Administrator of Presidential Affairs.

Today, on October 18, at 19:00, Shakira's concert as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will take place at the Bishkek Arena stadium. This is the singer's first-ever concert in Central Asia.

Audiences are expected to listen to famous hits such as "Hips Don't Lie", "Waka Waka" and "Whenever, Wherever", as well as new songs by the singer.