Shakira to give concert again at the foot of the Giza Pyramids in Egypt after 19 years

·0·Culture
Shakira to give concert again at the foot of the Giza Pyramids in Egypt after 19 years

Famous Colombian singer Shakira is expected to perform before her fans with a major concert program at the foot of the world-famous Giza Pyramids in Egypt on November 28.

The singer plans to hold this performance at the historical site as part of her world tour titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran". Following her concert programs in Madrid, the performance in Egypt is expected to be one of the highlights of the tour.

This is not the first time Shakira will perform near the Giza Pyramids. She also gave a concert at this historical location in 2007 as part of her "Oral Fixation Tour" world tour.

19 years later, the singer is preparing to return to the stage against the backdrop of ancient Egyptian monuments. For her fans, this will be not only a musical spectacle, but also an opportunity to revive memories associated with her unforgettable past performance.

Shakira's concert, known for her powerful voice, energetic dances, and famous songs, is expected to create a unique atmosphere at the historical site.

ShakiraGiza PyramidsLas Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A Historic Show in Central Asia: Global Star Shakira Gave a Concert in Bishkek (Video)A Historic Show in Central Asia: Global Star Shakira Gave a Concert in Bishkek (Video)20 October 08:17Maftuna Xolmurodova's photo with Shakira captures fans' attention (photo)Maftuna Xolmurodova's photo with Shakira captures fans' attention (photo)Yesterday 12:02The girl who caught Shakira's glasses at a concert in Bishkek wants to sell them for a high price!The girl who caught Shakira's glasses at a concert in Bishkek wants to sell them for a high price!20 October 14:33Shakira has arrived in Kyrgyzstan: she will give a concert in Bishkek today (video)Shakira has arrived in Kyrgyzstan: she will give a concert in Bishkek today (video)18 October 12:46Maftuna Xolmurodova may meet Shakira (video)Maftuna Xolmurodova may meet Shakira (video)17 October 17:02Shakira to visit Central Asia for the first time: Expected to give a concert in BishkekShakira to visit Central Asia for the first time: Expected to give a concert in Bishkek1 October 12:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny