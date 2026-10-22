Shakira to give concert again at the foot of the Giza Pyramids in Egypt after 19 years

Famous Colombian singer Shakira is expected to perform before her fans with a major concert program at the foot of the world-famous Giza Pyramids in Egypt on November 28.

The singer plans to hold this performance at the historical site as part of her world tour titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran". Following her concert programs in Madrid, the performance in Egypt is expected to be one of the highlights of the tour.

This is not the first time Shakira will perform near the Giza Pyramids. She also gave a concert at this historical location in 2007 as part of her "Oral Fixation Tour" world tour.

19 years later, the singer is preparing to return to the stage against the backdrop of ancient Egyptian monuments. For her fans, this will be not only a musical spectacle, but also an opportunity to revive memories associated with her unforgettable past performance.

Shakira's concert, known for her powerful voice, energetic dances, and famous songs, is expected to create a unique atmosphere at the historical site.