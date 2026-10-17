Maftuna Xolmurodova may meet Shakira (video)

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Maftuna Xolmurodova may meet Shakira (video)

Singer Maftuna Xolmurodova announced that she might attend Shakira's upcoming concert in Kyrgyzstan and meet the famous star. The artist shared this news with her fans on her Instagram page.

According to Maftuna, many of her followers had previously asked her whether she would go to Shakira's concert in Bishkek. The singer said she had lost hope, thinking that no one might recognize her in Kyrgyzstan.

However, later the concert organizers in Kyrgyzstan made her an unexpected offer. They stated they would help Maftuna meet Shakira. In addition, those handling the concert tickets also expressed that they would gift her a ticket.

"Friends, I am going to see Shakira! To be honest, when I heard she would be giving a concert in Bishkek soon, many people asked me, 'Will you go to the concert?' But I had given up hope, thinking nobody probably knows me in Kyrgyzstan.

And today, I became so happy. The organizers in Kyrgyzstan said, 'Come, we will take you to Shakira.' I was overjoyed. On top of that, the ticket sellers also said, 'We will gift you a ticket, you will enter the concert.' Friends, my joy knows no bounds!" said Maftuna Xolmurodova.

Maftuna XolmurodovaShakiraBishkek concertKyrgyzstan
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Charos
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