Munisa Rizayeva is celebrating her 40th birthday today (video)

Singer Munisa Rizayeva is celebrating her 40th birthday today, October 21. On the occasion of her birthday, the artist posted a video on her Instagram page, announcing that she has stepped into a new year of her life.

As a caption to the video, the singer sincerely congratulated herself on her new age, expressing gratitude for her past days, her present life, and the happy days awaiting her in the future.

“I grew a year older. I became a year wiser. I became a year stronger.

Happy new age to me! Grateful for my past days, grateful for today, and grateful for all the beautiful days waiting ahead,” wrote Munisa Rizayeva.

Munisa Rizayeva gained fame among fans through songs such as “Kozlarim yana”, “Aha-oho”, “Hollywood”, “Sekin-asta”, “Ey samo”, “Armon”, and “Yomgir”.

For context, Munisa Rizayeva was born in Tashkent on October 21, 1986. She married Arseniy Moroz from Belarus on September 7, 2023. On November 24, 2024, she gave birth to a baby boy.

On May 28, 2026, the singer was awarded the honorary title of “Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.