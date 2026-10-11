Munisa Rizayeva revealed what she wants her son to become in the future (video)

Singer Munisa Rizayeva answered questions from her fans. One of them asked the singer what profession she would like her son to pursue in the future.

Munisa Rizayeva emphasized that she will give her child freedom of choice in this matter and, as a mother, will always support him regardless of the profession he chooses.

"Oh, my son can choose any profession. He will choose the profession he wants, and as a mother, I will always support him. No matter who he becomes, the most important thing is that he doesn't become a drug addict, a thief, or a fraudster," the singer said.

Also, Munisa Rizayeva expressed that she wants her son to grow up to be a person who benefits society. In her opinion, what kind of person he grows up to be is more important than what profession he pursues.

"Of course, I want him to be a useful person. Let him be a good person, help people, be generous, be rich," Munisa Rizayeva expressed her wishes.