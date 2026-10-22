How did Munisa Rizayeva's husband congratulate her on her birthday? (video)

·47·Culture
How did Munisa Rizayeva's husband congratulate her on her birthday? (video)

Singer Munisa Rizayeva celebrated her 40th birthday on October 21. While the artist initially announced it was her birthday through a video on her Instagram page, in the evening she also shared a video with her fans showing how her husband Arseniy congratulated her.

The singer captioned the video, "This is how I was congratulated." The footage shows Arseniy entering with a large bouquet of flowers to congratulate his wife on her birthday. A cake with lit candles is also brought out. Before blowing out the candles on the cake, Munisa makes a wish.

The artist expressed her gratitude to her husband for the surprise gift and attention he prepared.

The video did not go unnoticed by fans. In the comments, users warmly responded to Arseniy's lovely congratulation, congratulated Munisa Rizayeva on her birthday, and wished her happiness, health, and family peace.

Munisa RizayevaArseniyUzbek show business
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