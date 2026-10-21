«I cried until my tears ran dry» — Lola Yuldosheva's sad video worried her fans (video)

Singer Lola Yuldosheva has been drawing fans' attention lately with sad and tear-filled videos published on her Instagram page. These videos, reflecting the artist's emotional state, are raising various questions among her followers.

In one of the videos, the singer talked about a cleric (domla) coming to her house. According to her, her sister saw her condition and called the cleric. He recited prayers and had a long conversation with Lola.

«I poured out all my pain to her (him). I cried until my tears ran dry. She (he) told me that the reason for my suffering was that I had elevated a man to the level of God. She said this was a sin. She explained that I need to find the Creator, and that only He alone can fill the void inside me,» the singer shared about the essence of the conversation.

Lola Yuldosheva's recent videos, where she lets her tears flow and appears in a sad mood, are worrying her fans. In the comments, followers are showing interest in the artist's condition and asking what happened to her.

So far, the singer has not detailed what she is going through and what caused her depressed mood. Therefore, it is difficult to draw a definitive conclusion about her condition.