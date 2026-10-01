Asal Akhralhodjayeva portrays the character of Zaynab from the movie "Kelgindi Kuyov" (video)

·23·Culture
Asal Akhralhodjayeva portrays the character of Zaynab from the movie "Kelgindi Kuyov" (video)

Actress Asal Akhralhodjayeva continues to attract the attention of her followers on her Instagram page by portraying various characters. This time, she brought to life the familiar character Zaynab from the movie "Kelgindi Kuyov".

Asal Akhralhodjayeva applied makeup similar to Zaynab's and replicated the character's clothing style. She also matched her hairstyle to that of the film's character. The actress even performed some of the scenes featuring Zaynab from the movie, showcasing the character in a unique way.

For reference, the character of Zaynab in the 2005 film "Kelgindi Kuyov", directed by Rustam Sagdiyev, was played by singer Lola Yuldasheva. This role played an important part in Lola Yuldasheva's acting career, helping her gain wider recognition among the general public.

Asal Akhralhodjayeva's new look was warmly received by her followers. In the comments, many emphasized that the actress's appearance and performance bore a striking resemblance to the character of Zaynab, leaving positive feedback.

Asal AkhralhodjayevaKelgindi kuyovZaynabLola Yuldasheva
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