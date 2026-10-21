Nilufar Usmonova reveals what she wants to say to her mother: "I feel like saying, pamper me" (video)

Singer Nilufar Usmonova was a guest on the "Xush kelibsiz" program, where she talked about her love for her mother and the things she wants to say to her, but often keeps to herself.

The artist did not hide that she also wants to be pampered by her mother. According to her, she doesn't say many things because she is afraid of upsetting or hurting her mother's feelings.

"I want to tell my mother many things. But I think to myself: 'I hope I don't upset or hurt her with my words.' That's why I don't say a lot of things. But, mom, I love you, I love you more than my life. I can't live without you, I can't do it. I feel like saying, 'Pamper me,'" Nilufar Usmonova said with a smile.

The singer's sincere confession also left a warm impression on social media users. In the comments, many supported her words, emphasizing that the need for a mother's love remains at any age.