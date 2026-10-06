Shahzod Sultonov gifts a new car to his mother

Actor Shahzod Sultonov has gifted a new car to his mother. He shared this good news through photos posted on his Instagram page.

The photos capture the new car purchased for the actor's mother. It is also visible that the car features an inscription reading "For my dear mother." This once again demonstrated the actor's love and affection for his mother.

Underneath the post, many followers congratulated Shahzod Sultonov and wished his mother well with the car. Warm wishes for the actor and his mother were expressed in the comments.

For reference, Shahzod Sultonov was born on January 27, 1996, in Tashkent. The actor's wedding took place on June 16. Until now, he has starred in a number of films and music videos.