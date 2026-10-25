Nilufar Usmonova's track “Salom sevgi” gains listeners' attention (audio)

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Nilufar Usmonova's track “Salom sevgi” gains listeners' attention (audio)

On October 23, singer Nilufar Usmonova presented her new song titled “Salom sevgi” to her fans. Dedicated to the theme of love, the track was warmly received by listeners, drawing positive feedback.

In less than a day since being posted on the singer's YouTube channel, the song was streamed over 30,000 times. This demonstrates a strong interest in the new release.

The song “Salom sevgi” celebrates love and the feelings associated with it. Meanwhile, the singer's fans continue to share their impressions of the new track.

Have you listened to Nilufar Usmonova's new song yet? If you have, how many points would you give it on a scale from 1 to 10? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Nilufar UsmonovaSalom sevgiUzbek pop music
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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