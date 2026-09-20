A new track from Nilufar Usmonova to her fans: "Seni eslayman" (audio)

Singer Nilufar Usmonova has presented her latest song to her fans. The track titled "Seni eslayman" was released on September 18 on the singer's YouTube channel.

For now, the song has been released in audio format, and no music video has been made for it yet. Through her new track, the singer once again attracted the attention of listeners.

The song "Seni eslayman" was warmly welcomed by listeners. In the comments on YouTube, fans expressed positive feedback about the singer's work and left sincere impressions of the new track.

Nilufar Usmonova continues her creative activity, constantly delighting her fans with new songs.