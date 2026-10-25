Nilufar Usmonova speaks about her mother and reveals a tear-jerking fear (video)

·80·Culture
Nilufar Usmonova speaks about her mother and reveals a tear-jerking fear (video)

Singer Nilufar Usmonova, in one of her interviews, spoke about her love for her mother and her fear of losing her. The artist shared her feelings, expressing her wish for her mother to live a long life and always remain healthy and vibrant.

“I ask God for one thing: may my mother live a long life. May she be healthy until her very last breath, capable of taking care of herself, and always full of energy. I pray to God to grant her a blessed and long life until the end.

Sometimes, when I lie in bed at night, I get scared. The thought, 'What will I do tomorrow?' comes to me. This happens especially when I travel to a province or elsewhere. When I hear that one of our peers has lost a parent, it affects me deeply.

Sometimes in the evening, when I feel uneasy, I text my mother. She replies during the Fajr prayer time. I say, 'Send me a video message.' She sends a video asking, 'What do you want?' That is when my anxiety subsides a little,” the singer said.

During the conversation, Nilufar Usmonova wished all parents long life, robust health, and peace of mind. She expressed her hope that no one’s parents would pass away prematurely and that children would always be able to enjoy their love.

The singer's sincere words touched her followers as well. In the comments, many supported her thoughts, wishing for our parents to always be safe and sound and to live long lives for our happiness.

Nilufar UsmonovaUzbek pop musicYulduz Usmonova
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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