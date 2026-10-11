Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum

Singer Munisa Rizayeva announced that she has reached a decision regarding her family life and creative career. According to her, her husband gave her an ultimatum between her career and family life: if the singer stops her creative work, they could live together in Dubai and continue their family life.

However, Munisa Rizayeva emphasized that she has no intention of giving up her career. According to her, they have agreed to live in both Tashkent and Dubai.

"Of course, we have reached a decision. I will not stop my creative work. God willing, we will live in both Tashkent and Dubai. I will create, because creativity is the meaning of my life. Many people are asking, 'Did you get divorced?' No, I did not get divorced", — said the singer.

She also sarcastically commented on questions about a divorce, saying, "We are not divorced yet".